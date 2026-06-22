Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Charged with fifth loss

Tolle (3-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Mariners. He struck out two.

Tolle churned out a quality start, but he recorded a season-low two strikeouts while taking the loss. After surrendering just three homers through his first nine outings, the southpaw has now allowed three long balls across his past two starts, with Dominic Canzone taking him deep in the second inning Sunday. Tolle will take a 3.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB across 64.1 innings (11 starts) into his next appearance, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Yankees.