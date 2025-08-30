Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Date of next start uncertain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that the team isn't sure if Tolle will start Wednesday versus Cleveland, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports
Tolle shined in his MLB debut Friday, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings against Pittsburgh. While it seems certain that the rookie southpaw will get another turn in the rotation, Healey notes that Tolle wasn't regularly pitching on four days of rest in the minors, so the Red Sox -- who will have an off day Thursday -- may opt to hold him back until next Friday's game in Arizona. That decision isn't set in stone yet, as Cora said the team is still thinking about who will start Wednesday.
