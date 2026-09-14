Tolle took a no-decision Sunday against the Royals, allowing four hits and one walk in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Tolle showed no ill effects of Sunday's first pitch being delayed nearly two hours due to rain, scattering four singles across six shutout frames. The left-hander has pitched at least 5.1 innings while yielding two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts, and he notably fired an immaculate inning to open Sunday's outing. He's set to bring a 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 166:38 K:BB over 143 innings into his next appearance against the Rays in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay.