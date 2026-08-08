Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Fans 14 in Friday's blowout win

Tolle (7-6) earned the win against the Athletics on Friday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 14 across six innings while not issuing a walk.

Tolle had a perfect game going through four innings, during which he struck out the side in both the second and fourth frames. That effort ended in the fifth by a leadoff home run by Tyler Soderstrom, but Tolle responded by striking out the next two batters he faced before fanning three more batters in the sixth. The 23-year-old induced a ridiculous 24 whiffs on just 84 pitches (61 strikes), and he probably could have stayed in the game for at least one more inning if the Red Sox needed him to. His 14 punchouts surpassed his previous career high of 11 that he had in his 2026 debut against the Yankees on April 23. Tolle has recorded quality starts in back-to-back outings, and he'll take a 3.20 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 107 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.