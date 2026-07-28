Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Fans seven in sixth win

Tolle (6-6) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Tolle was tagged for solo homers in the first and sixth innings but otherwise limited the damage while pitching at the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. The southpaw has recorded at least five strikeouts in each of his past six starts, reaching the seven-punchout mark four times during that stretch. Overall, the 23-year-old owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 103:27 K:BB across 95 innings (17 starts) this season. Tolle's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Dodgers.