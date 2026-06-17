Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Fans six in Tuesday's loss

Tolle (3-4) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings as the Red Sox fell 6-1 to the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

The southpaw didn't pitch poorly but served up his first homers in a month, as Davis Schneider and Andres Gimenez both took him deep for solo shots in the fifth inning. Through 10 starts since his promotion in late April, Tolle has delivered a 2.93 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB over 58.1 innings and has helped stabilize a Boston rotation that's currently missing Garrett Crochet (shoulder), Tanner Houck (elbow), Patrick Sandoval (bicep) and other starting options. Tolle lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Seattle.