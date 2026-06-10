Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Gives up four runs in loss

Tolle (3-3) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Tolle allowed at least three baserunners in three of the six innings he pitched Tuesday, with three of the runs he yielded coming on three-straight hits in the fourth inning. He pitched into the sixth inning and was one out away from his sixth quality start of the season, but has dashed by an RBI single from Richie Palacios. The nine hits are the most Tolle has allowed in a major-league start, and the 23-year-old southpaw sits at a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 54:14 K:BB across 53.1 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Blue Jays at Fenway Park next week.