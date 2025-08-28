The Red Sox are expected to select Tolle's contract from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday's game against the Pirates, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After beginning the season at High-A Greenville, Tolle has breezed through the Red Sox's farm system while posting a 3.04 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 91.2 total innings between three affiliates. With Richard Fitts sidelined with right arm neuritis, the 22-year-old Tolle will now get a chance to make his MLB debut during his first season as a professional ballplayer. He'll have a favorable matchup during his first appearance on the mound at Fenway Park against a low-scoring Pirates offense that ranks 30th in baseball with a .657 OPS. If the young lefty handles his first test in the majors well, he could be in line to make a few additional starts with Boston until Fitts returns.