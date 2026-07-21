Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Mixed results in no-decision

Tolle took a no-decision Monday against Baltimore, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Tolle appeared to have settled in following a shaky opening inning, when he gave up one run, but he ended up surrendering three more runs across the fifth and sixth frames. The southpaw still had plenty of swing-and-miss stuff working, registering 16 whiffs and fanning nine for the first time since May 22 versus the Twins, though the eight hits allowed were his most since Juny 9 in Tampa Bay. Tolle will bring a 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 96:26 K:BB over 89.2 innings into his next scheduled outing against Toronto.