Tolle is being promoted to Triple-A Worcester, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

Tolle will take another step in his professional career, moving up to Triple-A after just being promoted to Double-A Portland on June 22. The left-hander was lights out with Portland, posting a 1.67 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 27 innings in six appearances, including five starts. The 22-year-old will look to impress with Worcester, while a major-league call-up isn't completely off the table for Tolle in 2025.