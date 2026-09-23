Tolle did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

In what will be Tolle's final start of the regular season, the hard-throwing southpaw ended up tossing 91 pitches (63 strikes) and generating 10 whiffs while falling one out short from a quality start. The eight hits allowed were one short of a season high he's set twice before, though he extended his streak of five-plus strikeouts to six. Tolle didn't initially make the Red Sox's 26-man roster at the end of spring training but was quickly promoted from Triple-A Worcester in late April and stayed with the big club from there. He'll end the regular season with a 9-6 record over 26 starts with a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 171:40 K:BB over 148.2 innings. Tolle is in line to start in Game 1 of the American League wild-card round, which is currently slated for next week on the road against the Yankees.