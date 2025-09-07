Tolle won't start Wednesday's game against the A's but could still factor into the pitching plan, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander surrendered five runs over three innings during his second big-league start Friday in Arizona, and he'll step out of the rotation for at least one turn. It sounds as though the Red Sox could utilize Tolle behind an opener Wednesday, but the organization has yet to announce its full pitching plans.