Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Officially recalled ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Tolle from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Tolle will start Thursday's game against the rival Yankees in place of the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring). The left-hander has logged a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 15 innings in his first three starts for Worcester this season. There's a good chance Tolle will get an additional start or two for the Red Sox while Gray recuperates.
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