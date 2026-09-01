Tolle took a no-decision against the Mariners on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Tolle had a hard time with hard contact Monday, giving up three extra-base hits on the evening in a rough outing. He surrendered more than three runs for the first time since July 20 versus the Orioles, but he's now pitched at least five innings in eight consecutive starts. The left-hander will try to rebound his next time out in Baltimore, still holding a strong 3.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 147:37 K:BB over 131 innings on the campaign.