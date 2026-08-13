Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Spins eight sterling innings

Tolle (8-6) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks in eight innings. He struck out four.

Tolle was magnificent, scattering two singles across eight shutout innings. The southpaw may have fallen short of what could've been his first career shutout -- he threw 91 pitches Thursday -- but he was still able to match his longest outing of the campaign and fired at least innings while yielding two runs or fewer in a third consecutive outing. Tolle will try to keep the good times going when he brings an exceptional 2.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 128:31 K:BB over 115 innings into his next scheduled start against Arizona.