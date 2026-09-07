Tolle (9-6) earned the win against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts over six innings.

Tolle yielded a run in the first inning and then dominated, throwing 70 of 91 pitches for strikes with 17 whiffs. The rookie southpaw tallied his third double-digit strikeout performance of the campaign, and he's now completed at least five frames in each of his nine second-half outings while recording four quality starts. He'll carry a 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 159:37 K:BB across 137 innings this season into a home matchup with the Royals next weekend.