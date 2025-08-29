The Red Sox selected Tolle's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Tolle is set to make his major-league debut Friday at Fenway Park against the visiting Pirates. The left-hander earned his first look in the big leagues after colleting a 3.04 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 133:23 K:BB over 91.2 innings covering three levels in the minors. Tolle should receive the opportunity to remain in the Boston rotation for the rest of the season if he pitches well.