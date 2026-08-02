Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Takes no-decision against Dodgers

Tolle allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to take a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Tolle put in a decent performance despite allowing 11 baserunners, as he was able to limit the damage to Teoscar Hernandez's two-run home run in the second inning. This is the fourth time in his last five starts where Tolle has held an opponent to two or fewer runs. The southpaw is at a 3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB over 101 innings through 18 starts this season. He's logged a total of 116 innings between the majors and Triple-A, already well past the 98 innings he pitched in 2025 across all levels, so workload management may be a factor later in the campaign. He is lined up for a home start versus the Athletics in his next outing.