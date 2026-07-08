Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Tosses six scoreless innings

Tolle (5-6) earned the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Tolle threw 60 of his 91 pitches for strikes and generated 15 whiffs. After Boston handed him a lead in the second inning, the left-hander retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced. It was a strong bounce-back performance after he was tagged for six runs over three innings in his previous start against Washington. Tolle now owns a 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB across 80.1 innings and is scheduled to make one more start before the All-Star break against the Mets.