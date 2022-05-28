Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Valdez was sent down at the beginning of May but will rejoin the major-league club after spending nearly a month in Worcester. He made six Triple-A appearances and posted a 1.17 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 7.2 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Demoted Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Makes fourth scoreless appearance•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Returns from COVID-19 injured list•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Walks two in rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Tests positive for COVID-19•