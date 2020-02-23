Play

Valdez was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Sunday.

Valdez was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday after previously being claimed by the team in November, and he'll now join his third team since the end of the 2019 season. The 28-year-old appeared in 11 games for Texas last season and had a 3.94 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 16 innings. Dustin Pedroia (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

