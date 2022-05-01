Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez tossed eight scoreless innings over his first six relief appearances of the season, but he allowed seven runs in 2.1 innings over his last two outings. The right-hander will attempt to sort things out in the minors but will likely be an option to provide bullpen depth later in the year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Makes fourth scoreless appearance•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Returns from COVID-19 injured list•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Walks two in rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled by Red Sox•