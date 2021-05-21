Valdez (2-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit to take the win on Thursday over the Blue Jays.

Valdez entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning when the Red Sox were down by two. He retired the final batter and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Boston scored three runs in the top of the ninth frame to give Valdez his second win of the season. The 29-year-old has posted 5.1 shutout innings in his last five appearances. He has a 2.70 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP over 16.2 innings.