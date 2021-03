Valdez was informed Tuesday that he secured a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Boston elected to carry Valdez, Garrett Whitlock and Matt Andriese as its right-handed multi-inning options out of the bullpen, while Colten Brewer was optioned to the alternate site. Valdez made 24 relief appearances for the big club in 2020, posting a 3.26 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 30.1 innings.