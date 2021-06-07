Valdez saved Sunday's 6-5 triumph over the Yankees, allowing an unearned run on a hit and HBP in the 10th.

Valdez was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the 10th after closer Matt Barnes blew the save in the ninth and promptly hit Clint Frazier to put two runners on. A subsequent double play helped him escape the inning while allowing a single unearned run for his first career save. This was only Valdez's second appearance in the past two weeks as his use was more necessitated by being the sixth Boston pitcher of the game.