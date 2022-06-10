Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Valdez has spent a significant amount of time in Boston this season, but he'll return to the minors to make room for Hansel Robles (back). Valdez has a poor 5.84 ERA across 12.1 innings in the majors, though his 0.97 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB indicate that he's deserved better results.
