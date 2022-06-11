Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was sent down Thursday, but he'll rejoin the major-league club a day later after Garrett Whitlock (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Valdez has made 10 relief appearances for the Red Sox this year and has posted a 5.84 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 12.1 innings.
