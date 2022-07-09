site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled by Red Sox
Valdez was called up by the Red Sox on Saturday.
Valdez has already spent four separate stints in the big-league bullpen this season. He hasn't pitched well enough to stick around, recording a 5.40 ERA across 13.1 innings of work. He'll likely handle low-leverage innings during his time with the team.
