Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
