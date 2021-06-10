Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Valdez had pitched on three of the last four days, and he picked up a save while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out three in four innings during that time. He'll now head to the minors after Brandon Brennan was called up to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen.
