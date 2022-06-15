The Red Sox optioned Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Valdez will return to the minors after he made his lone relief appearance during his five-day stint with Boston in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Oakland. His demotion clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Josh Winckowski, who was summoned from Worcester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday.
