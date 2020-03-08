Play

Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Valdez was claimed off waivers from the Mariners in February, but he struggled in three spring-training appearances with five runs allowed over 4.2 frames. The 28-year-old made his major-league debut last season with Texas and had a 3.94 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB over 16 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories