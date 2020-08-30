Valdez allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

For the seventh time in 13 appearances, Valdez gave the Red Sox more than an inning of relief. He's pitched well in this role, although his 3.13 FIP paints a slightly different picture than his 0.90 ERA. The 28-year-old right-hander came up through the minors as a starter, so he's used to getting up and down multiple times. It seems that a team like Boston, which is thin in the rotation, could use Valdez as an opener or a bulk-inning pitcher over the final month of the season.