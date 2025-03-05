Priester allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Pirates.

Priester made his third Grapefruit League start on the same day he was mentioned by manager Alex Cora as an option to fill in for Brayan Bello, whose shoulder injury may force him to the injured list for the start of the season. Priester, who worked his pitch count to 46 (30 strikes), owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with a .320 BAA over 6.2 spring innings.