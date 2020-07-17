site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's R.J. Alvarez: Joining 60-player pool
RotoWire Staff
Jul 17, 2020
Alvarez was added to Boston's 60-player roster Friday.
The right-hander joined the
Alvarez hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015 and had a 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP at Triple-A last season.
