Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Devers (shoulders) is now targeting Tuesday or Wednesday for his Grapefruit League debut, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It will be about a week after his originally scheduled spring debut, as Devers has been working on getting his timing down in live batting practice before testing things out in a game. Devers was initially brought along slowly in camp due to last season's shoulder problems, but there does not seem to be any indications of physical setbacks to this point. While Devers will have less than two weeks of games to prep for Opening Day, it doesn't appear his availability on March 27 versus the Rangers is in danger.