Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Award winner

Devers was named the American League Player of the Week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Devers could do no wrong last week, slashing .593/.633/1.185 with three home runs, seven doubles and 11 RBI in six games. The 22-year-old leads the majors in doubles (46), hits (167), RBI (101) and total bases (300).

More News
Our Latest Stories