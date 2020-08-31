Devers went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two singles, three RBI, three runs scored and one walk in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

Devers extended Boston's lead to 5-0 with his two-run shot off Austin Voth in the second. He ended up reaching base in each of his five plate appearances, capping his day off with another long ball in the eight inning. The third baseman's big day at the plate has him up to six homers and a .240/.290/.457 slash line on the campaign.