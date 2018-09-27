Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts two homers in Game 1 of twin bill
Devers went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and six RBI in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Devers put the Red Sox up 5-0 in the first inning with his bases-clearing double before adding an RBI-single in the fifth inning and a pair of solo homers in the seventh and eighth frames. The young third baseman has now homered four times in the last five games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with 10 RBI over that stretch.
