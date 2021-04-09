Devers went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Devers had only two hits in his first 19 at-bats entering the game, but wasted no time slugging his first extra-base hit of the season when he took Matt Harvey deep in the opening frame. He also collected a single to lead off the sixth inning and came around to score to knot the game at three. Though his early season struggles were hardly worth panicking over, it was nevertheless encouraging to see Devers get on track at the dish.