Devers went 4-for-6 with two home runs, three runs scored and eight RBI in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The eight RBI were a career high for the 28-year-old, as Devers took Gregory Soto deep for a three-run blast in the sixth inning before punctuating a massive 13-run eighth by the Red Sox with a grand slam off position player Emmanuel Rivera. The huge performance sent Devers soaring into the major-league lead with 47 RBI, three ahead of Aaron Judge, and the Boston slugger sports a .299/.415/.557 slash line through 52 games with 12 homers and 34 runs.