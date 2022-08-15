Devers went 2-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

The 25-year-old broke out of a slump in a big way, carrying the Red Sox to victory in Sunday night's bout with the Yankees. Devers was slashing just .136/.208/.313 since returning from his hamstring injury on Aug. 2, but with the home run Sunday, perhaps he'll get back on track. The All-Star is still sporting a healthy .305/.361/.577 line on the season.