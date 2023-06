Devers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Devers' fourth-inning blast gave the Red Sox the lead for good. The third baseman has hit a small skid, going 5-for-30 (.167) across his last eight games. He's up to 18 homers and 60 RBI through 73 contests, but his .239/.302/.488 slash line is unusually poor. Despite the struggles at the plate, Devers still has a firm grip on a starting job.