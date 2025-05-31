Devers went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk in Friday's 5-1 win over Atlanta.
Devers posted a pair of RBI for the second game in a row, and he's now up to 11 multi-hit efforts in May. Over 100 at-bats this month, the 28-year-old designated hitter is batting .370 with seven homers, five doubles and a whopping 33 RBI. Devers also has 22 walks in May, and he's thriving as Boston's full-time DH this season.
