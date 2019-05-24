Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Continues to terrorized Toronto

Devers finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Devers got a sixth-inning rally started with an RBI double and later drove in another run with an infield single. He has been red hot since arriving in Toronto, going 8-for-19 with three home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored over the four-game set. Devers now owns an OPS of .865 and will look to keep it up as the road trip shifts to Houston.