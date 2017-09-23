Play

Devers went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer Friday against the Reds.

Devers smashed his ninth homer of the season as part of a four-run fourth inning that helped deliver the Red Sox a come-from-behind victory. After raking throughout the months of July and August, he's hit just a single homer this month although he's still batting over .300 in September.

