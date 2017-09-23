Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Crushes first homer of September on Friday
Devers went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer Friday against the Reds.
Devers smashed his ninth homer of the season as part of a four-run fourth inning that helped deliver the Red Sox a come-from-behind victory. After raking throughout the months of July and August, he's hit just a single homer this month although he's still batting over .300 in September.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Headed to bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Two-day break works out•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits for second straight day•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers in second consecutive game Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Power surge continues Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...