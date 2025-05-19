Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double in Sunday's 10-4 loss to Atlanta.

Devers gave the Red Sox a brief lead with a 442-foot grand slam off Spencer Schwellenbach in the third inning. The 28-year-old has been on a tear in May, hitting .417 with eight multi-hit efforts, eight extra-base hits and 19 RBI. On the season, he's slashing .289/.404/.517 with nine homers, 38 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base across 218 plate appearances.