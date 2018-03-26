Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Day-to-day with bruised knee
Devers has been diagnosed with a bruised knee after a collision with Cubs catcher Victor Caratini in Monday's spring training game, Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston reports.
It was a briefly scary moment for Red Sox fans and Devers owners alike Monday, but it doesn't seem like Devers will miss any significant time due to this injury. At worst, Devers may see limited time over the rest of the exhibition campaign, but it doesn't appear he will miss any regular season games due to the collision.
