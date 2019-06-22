Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers as pinch hitter

Devers (hamstring) had a pinch-hit single in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Manager Alex Cora wanted to avoid using Devers, who left Thursday's game with hamstring tightness, but an opportunity presented itself in the eighth inning with Boston down a run. The 22-year-old delivered a game-tying, RBI single, but did not remain in the game after getting on base. He was replaced by pinch runner Marco Hernandez. Devers remains day-to-day but his appearance as a pinch hitter is a positive sign for his availability Saturday.

