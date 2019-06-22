Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers as pinch hitter
Devers (hamstring) had a pinch-hit single in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.
Manager Alex Cora wanted to avoid using Devers, who left Thursday's game with hamstring tightness, but an opportunity presented itself in the eighth inning with Boston down a run. The 22-year-old delivered a game-tying, RBI single, but did not remain in the game after getting on base. He was replaced by pinch runner Marco Hernandez. Devers remains day-to-day but his appearance as a pinch hitter is a positive sign for his availability Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Downplays hamstring issue•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Belts 12th homer•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Raps homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Takes seat against lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.