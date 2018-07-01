Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delivers grand slam among five hits

Devers went 5-for-5 with a grand slam and three runs scored Saturday during the Red Sox's 11-0 win over the Yankees.

The emerging Yankee killer peppered a Sonny Gray offering the opposite way over the left-field fence with the bases loaded in the first inning, setting the tone for Boston's thunderous night at the dish. Devers would eventually pile on with his 19th double and three singles. The 21-year-old sports 14 big flies, 46 RBI, 39 runs and five steals with a .251/.294/.447 slash line on the season after this perfect evening in the batter's box.